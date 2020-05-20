A Bentonville man has been charged with Attempted Capital Murder

21-year-old Jordan Lucas Rosendo Leos was arrested in Dallas after an extensive investigation by the Bentonville Police Department.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In a press release on Wednesday (May 20), the Bentonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jordan Lucas Rosendo Leos was arrested for attempted murder.

On Friday (Apr 24) at 7:13 p.m., Bentonville officers responded to a shots fired call at 1405 Camellia Drive, unit A, in the Braithwaite Subdivision.

Several people were inside the home when they heard multiple gunshots outside the apartment but were not injured.

Multiple bullets penetrated the exterior of the apartment and were later recovered inside.

Witnesses saw a black SUV flee the area following the gunfire.

Following an extensive investigation, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Garland City Police Department, Jordan Lucas Rosendo of Bentonville was apprehended and arrested in Dallas, TX on May 5.

He has been charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle in the Second Degree.