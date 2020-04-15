21% of Arkansas coronavirus cases are in nursing homes and prisons

On Monday it was reported that 43 inmates at Cummins tested positive.

ARKANSAS, USA — Of the almost 1,500 Arkansans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 11% are residents and staff at nursing homes and 10% are staff and inmates at state and federal prisons, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Tuesday (April 14).

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 1,498 as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 1,410 on Monday.

Of the total cases, 1,024 are active, with the remainder accounting for deaths and recoveries.

The number of deaths rose from 30 to 32 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Arkansas was 81 on Tuesday, up from 74 on Monday.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there were 592,743 U.S. cases and 24,737 deaths. Globally, there were 1,970,225 cases and 124,544 deaths.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 29 were on ventilators and the number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 was 206.

Of the healthcare workers, 65 have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during Tuesday’s press conference there are no new cases in the Cummins Unit prison of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

On Monday it was reported that 43 inmates at Cummins tested positive.

At the federal prison in Forrest City, Gov. Hutchinson said he and Smith spoke by phone with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and the federal government is taking the lead on the 55 inmates and staff who have tested positive in the facility.