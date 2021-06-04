$21 million Mercy Rehab Hospital to open June 1

The $21 million hospital sits on four acres adjacent to the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Arkansas College of Health Education campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Mercy Fort Smith broke ground on the 62,570-square-foot Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital-Fort Smith in Chaffee Crossing on a rainy Feb. 12, 2020. Friday (May 21), another rainy day, dignitaries cut the ribbon to officially open the new hospital.

The $21 million hospital sits on four acres adjacent to the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Arkansas College of Health Education campus and will serve as a teaching site for students in ACHE’s School of Occupational Therapy and School of Physical Therapy. ACHE donated the land for the hospital from the acreage it owns at Chaffee Crossing.