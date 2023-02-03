2023 Frozen Knuckles Run to be held in Barling

The motorcycle run will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at around 4 p.m.

BARLING, Ark. — The 2023 Annual Frozen Knuckles Run will be held at Barling City Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Frozen Knuckles Run is a benefit ride for the Steel Horse Rally, a charity organization honoring all who serve and helps local charities and the community.

Onsite registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

The motorcycle run will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at around 4 p.m. The route map is shown below.

The cost per biker is $15 and $20 for bikers with passengers.

The first one hundred people who arrive will get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookies, and a drink. There will also be patches and pins for sale.

