2023 Frozen Knuckles Run to be held in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The 2023 Annual Frozen Knuckles Run will be held at Barling City Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Frozen Knuckles Run is a benefit ride for the Steel Horse Rally, a charity organization honoring all who serve and helps local charities and the community.
Onsite registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
The motorcycle run will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at around 4 p.m. The route map is shown below.
The cost per biker is $15 and $20 for bikers with passengers.
The first one hundred people who arrive will get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookies, and a drink. There will also be patches and pins for sale.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.