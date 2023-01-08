2023 Fort Smith Polar Plunge for Special Olympics to be held next month

The event will be held at Creekmore Park at 11 a.m. On-site registration will start at 10 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 Polar Plunge will be held at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith on Feb. 4.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) will be taking the plunge along with other area agencies, and organizations to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas.

FSPD invites the public to help by participating and registering your own team to the Polar Plunge, or by donating to their team. You can also donate directly to Special Olympics Arkansas.

On-site registration will be available starting at 10 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m. Creekmore Park is located at 3301 S. M St.

For more information, you can email Donna Kilmer at donna@specialolympics.org or call 479-336-3216.

It’s that time! The Polar Plunge is fast (too-fast 🥶) approaching, and the Fort Smith Police Department is ready, kinda.... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Friday, January 6, 2023

