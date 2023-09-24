2023 Annual Duck Race held in Northwest Arkansas

The race consisted of dropping 5,000 rubber ducks in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People gathered at the Spring Creek Turnbow Park for the 2023 Annual Duck Race in Springdale on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The race consisted of dropping 5,000 rubber ducks in the water for them to race.

The event benefits the Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation and the Classroom Grants Program.

Everyone who buys a duck can mark their duck for a specific school or teacher. If that school or teacher finished in the top ten, that school or teacher will get a 1,000 grant to use during the school year.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device