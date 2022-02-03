Bentonville Farmers Market season kicks off this weekend

The market will be held in downtown Bentonville every Saturday through the end of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Bentonville Farmers Market is returning to Downtown Bentonville Saturday, April 9.

The market will be held every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October.

The Bentonville Farmers Market is produced and executed by the nonprofit organization, Downtown Bentonville Incorporated. The organization promotes Downtown Bentonville by creating lively experiences, educating, and storytelling.

Last year, the market broke record after making $1,289,955 in sales and is set to grow even more this year.

This season, visitors can expect farmers and vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, arts, and crafts. Visitors can also expect farmer's market takeovers and unique pop-up events.

Better Homes & Gardens will take over the market on the first Saturday as it welcomes guests with the following displays and experiences.

Beautiful outdoor living vignettes around the Bentonville Square

Free patio set raffles throughout the day

"Building the Perfect Planter" demonstrations by Max Wilker

Information on how homebuyers can earn $9,000 back with a special incentive program through Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Photos with the Easter Bunny and furbabies, compliments of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Four-legged friends can pick up complimentary treats and water dishes.