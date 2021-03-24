Watch: Fort Smith State of the City Address

City leaders will join Mayor George B. McGill for a virtual presentation outlining what direction the city is taking in the future.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill hosted the State of the City Address Wednesday (March 24) night.

Mayor McGill gave the speech during a virtual press conference.

He highlighted the many improvements Fort Smith has seen during the last year, including improved parks, a push to refurbish city-owned cemeteries, construction on the Community School of Arts and the Riverfront Sports Complex, a new dispatch center, and news on city building permits increasing.

Mayor McGill also spoke about how the City is bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that unemployment numbers are down compared to national numbers and that many of the City's large events will be returning this year.

Fort Smith is one of five Air Force finalist sites for a long-term pilot training center supporting F-16 and F-35 fighter planes purchased by Singapore at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base. McGill said he believes Fort Smith will land the deal following a meeting with Singapore leaders last week.