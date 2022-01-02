2020 workplace fatalities up in Arkansas, down in U.S.

Occupational injuries and illnesses include cases of COVID-19 when a worker was infected as a result of performing their work-related duties.

There were 64 workplace fatalities and more than 25,000 non-fatal injuries and illnesses among Arkansas employers in 2020, according to U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics data posted Monday (Dec. 27). The 64 reported deaths was up from 62 in 2019.

The report, which was also supported by the Arkansas Department of Labor, noted that private employers in Arkansas reported 25,100 non-fatal injuries and illnesses in 2020, up from 19,100 in 2019. The estimates were obtained through the annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses.

Occupational injuries and illnesses include cases of COVID-19 when a worker was infected as a result of performing their work-related duties. COVID is considered a respiratory illness by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).