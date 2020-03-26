2020 Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith Reschedules

This sixth annual charity motorcycle event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus threat but has been rescheduled for this August.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The 2020 Steel Horse Rally (SHR) has been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and 22.

This sixth annual Fort Smith charity motorcycle event was originally scheduled for May 1 and 2 but had to be postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and well-being of the motorcycle community and everyone who attends the SHR is the top priority for me and the Board of Directors,” said SHR President, Dennis Snow. “It breaks my heart to have to announce the rescheduling of the 6th Annual Steel Horse Rally.”

The Steel Horse Rally will be one of the first events to utilize the new Entertainment District ordinance that recently passed in Fort Smith.

This allows people of legal drinking age to enjoy the rally sights and sounds with an alcoholic beverage within the Entertainment District.

Commemorative SHR cups will be available for purchase for those who want to enjoy the new drinking privileges in style.

The rally will feature:

Cops & Cones Motorcycle Exhibition

Steel Horse Rally Shootout III at TriState Speedway

SHR Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade

Annual Birds of Prey Exhibition

Miss SHR Contest

Plus more exciting motorcycle rides and entertainment

All 2020 Very Important Biker (VIB) Passes that have already been reserved by donors will be honored during the new dates, and a limited number of VIB passes are still available at www.TheSteelHorseRally.com.

Over the span of 5 short years since the rally’s 2015 inaugural, it’s seen a total estimated attendance of nearly 300,000 visitors, donated more than $100,000 to local charities and has had a total estimated local economic impact of more than $60 million.

The 2020 Steel Horse Rally continues to be dedicated to all who serve, including military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders.

Proceeds from the rally will benefit four local charities:

The Buddy Smith Home for Veterans

The Fort Smith Museum of History

Antioch for Youth and Family

Children’s Service League

