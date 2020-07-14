2020 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships canceled

The 2021 FayetteCross will take place October 2-3, 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for public health and safety, the 2020 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships have been canceled.

“We made the decision to cancel in the interest of the health of athletes, spectators and the entire community of Northwest Arkansas,” Race Director Brook Watts, president of Parkven Productions said. “The good news is we have made a commitment to stage FayetteCross on Oct. 2-3 in 2021. People will be able to have a sneak peek at the 2022 World Championships course in Centennial Park.”

The Pan-American Cycling Confederation elected not to reschedule the 2020 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships.

FayetteCross 2021 will be an international event at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, also the site of the 2022 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cyclocross World Championships Jan. 29-30, 2022.

Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn said, “These decisions are never easy, but they are important. Our concern is always the health and safety of our community and visitors. We look forward to hosting an international event in 2021 and welcoming everyone to Fayetteville.”

Parkven Productions, the group behind the 2022 UCI World Championships, is partnering with Experience Fayetteville, the convention and visitors bureau for Fayetteville, to host FayetteCross 2021.