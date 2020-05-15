2020 Old Fort Days Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

Officials say all factors were taken into consideration and after looking at it in all ways the decision was made to cancel it.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 87th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can assure you after all the committee's work to get this done and selecting an alternate date, the decision was not an easy one to make," officials with the rodeo wrote on social media.

Officials say all factors were taken into consideration and after looking at it in all ways the decision was made.

The major factor was the inability to look at the future decisions the government would make, officials said.

All involved parties say they want to take it up next year when the pandemic is hopefully over with.

It's unclear at this time if the parade will still take place.

Officials will continue putting rodeo articles on their Facebook page.