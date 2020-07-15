2020 Havana Nights called off in Fort Smith due to coronavirus pandemic

A popular fundraiser in the River Valley is now canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Havana Nights, a popular fundraiser in the River Valley for the children's shelter, is now canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fort Smith Children's Shelter Board of Directors announced the decision Tuesday (July 14) to cancel the 8th annual Havana Nights.
After careful consideration, the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel Havana Nights 2020. Though our Party with a purpose is cancelled, we are still tasked with the duty of giving our children and young adults a stable home environment. Cancelling Havana Nights creates financial hardship for the Children’s Shelter, as it brings in ⅓ of the Shelter’s operating budget for the year. Please watch this video, and share with your friends.
Make a donation to the Children's Shelter online at: https://fschildrensshelter.org/donate-to-the-ces-foundation/
To help fill the financial gap and support for the children's shelter, they are asking the community to consider making a donation in the amount of what an individual ticket to the event would have cost, or even as much as an auction item that would have been purchased had the event taken place.
