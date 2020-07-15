2020 Havana Nights called off in Fort Smith due to coronavirus pandemic

After careful consideration, the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel Havana Nights 2020. Though our Party with a purpose is cancelled, we are still tasked with the duty of giving our children and young adults a stable home environment. Cancelling Havana Nights creates financial hardship for the Children’s Shelter, as it brings in ⅓ of the Shelter’s operating budget for the year. Please watch this video, and share with your friends. Make a donation to the Children’s Shelter online at: https://fschildrensshelter.org/donate-to-the-ces-foundation/