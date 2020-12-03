2020 BITE NW Arkansas food festival to be held in Downtown Rogers June 19 & 20

Sold out each year since its inception in 2015, the event will once again feature the best restaurants, chefs, and brands Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

ROGERS, Ark. — Bite NW Arkansas will make its debut in Downtown Rogers June 19-20, as part of #NWAChampionship Week.

BITE NW Arkansas is a two-night food festival that began in 2015 to celebrate the culinary spirit of our community.

Sold out each year since, BITE invites attendees to taste the flavors presented by a selection of local restaurants and chefs, sip a wide variety of local and national libations, sample products and brands at the forefront of consumer trends, and discover the very best of Northwest Arkansas.

“We could not be more excited for #BITENWA to relocate to Downtown Rogers, and look forward to showcasing the downtown scenery, restaurants, and businesses to festival attendees,” stated Annye DeGrand, Event Director. “The City of Rogers has been a wonderful home to the #NWAChampionship since its inception, and we are proud to continue that partnership by hosting #BITENWA in Downtown Rogers in 2020.”

The festival will feature two unique evenings highlighting the vibrant, local culinary scene.

Night One invites attendees to discover and sample offerings from the region’s top restaurants and brands.

Night Two celebrates the local spirit of the NW Arkansas community, featuring craft burgers, artisan snacks, and libations curated by local chefs and brewmasters.

“The vision of the downtown district is to create experiences that unite the community while celebrating the past and embracing the future,” stated City of Rogers Mayor, Greg Hines. “By hosting BITE NW Arkansas, we continue to invest in the revitalization of the downtown area and are hopeful the festival will bring even more exposure and positive economic impact to the district.”

Tickets go on sale Mar. 19 at just $30 and are expected to sell out quickly.

For tickets and information visit bitenwa.com.

The event is seeking 120 volunteers to support the two-night festival.

Volunteering for Bite NW Arkansas provides an opportunity to give back to the community, as the event benefits the NWA Food Bank, Apple Seeds, and Brightwater Culinary School.