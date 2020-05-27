Plans for Bikes, Blues & BBQ in 2020 still to be settled

It's unclear at the moment if Bikes, Blues & BBQ will go forward with its 20th annual event in Fayetteville this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's still undecided if Bikes, Blues & BBQ will happen in Fayetteville this year.

City planners are still meeting to discuss the future of the event, and what it might look like during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is scheduled to take place September 23-26.

Organizers for the event have already applied for city permits.

On Wednesday (May 27), the board of directors for Bikes, Blues & BBQ met to discuss timelines and deadlines to ensure the event still happens.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the City of Fayetteville says no vendors have had their applications approved yet. Officials say usually by this time of year, applications have all been submitted or approved.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ brings around 400,000 people from all over the country to Northwest Arkansas.

People on Facebook have argued whether the event is right for Fayetteville's small business community and if it's safe because of the pandemic. Allen Shaffer with Smoke & Barrell on Dickson Street, told 5NEWS he understands both sides of the discussion.

"If this were not to happen this year, it would suck, it wouldn't be good, but I understand people's fears and reservations for not having 400,000 people come to our area," he said.

Some businesses close due to the lack of local traffic and Dickson Street being closed off.