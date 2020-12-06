2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled

The 20th annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally in Fayetteville has been canceled.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally in Fayetteville has been canceled, according to Executive Director Tommy Sisemore.

The rally was set to take place September 23-26.

"The board and staff made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well being of our NWA community, the non-profits that we support, attendees, vendors, staff and our tireless volunteers," Sisemore told 5NEWS.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is expected to return on September 22, 2021.

There have been many questions about this year's event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a spike in cases in Northwest Arkansas.