2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally canceled

The 20th annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally in Fayetteville has been canceled.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2020 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally in Fayetteville has been canceled, according to Executive Director Tommy Sisemore. 

The rally was set to take place September 23-26. 

"The board and staff made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well being of our NWA community, the non-profits that we support, attendees, vendors, staff and our tireless volunteers," Sisemore told 5NEWS.  

Bikes, Blues & BBQ is expected to return on September 22, 2021. 

There have been many questions about this year's event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a spike in cases in Northwest Arkansas. 

