2018 Bond Issue Project underway in Rogers

Dirt work has begun by the Rogers Police Department for a new and much needed Emergency Dispatch Center.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has another 2018 Bond Issue project coming to life.

This facility will provide a hardened Dispatch and Emergency Operations Center capable of withstanding severe weather threats, including tornadoes.

The building will also include a multi-purpose room for tactical training, a training room, offices, a garage, and support facilities.

The addition of this facility will allow the current building to be reorganized and will accommodate the needs of Rogers’ growing city and Police Department.

Rogers held a vote on the 2018 Bond Issue in 2018, asking voters to extend an existing one-cent sales tax, which was passed by voters.

This sales tax allows the City of Rogers to raise money for critical improvements in the City through the bond issue.

Examples of improvements include: