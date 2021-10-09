20 years later: 9/11 memorial events being held in our area

Residents can attend several events in our area to remember and honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the 20th anniversary of the fateful day, events are being held nationwide to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Several memorial events will take place in our area and include the following:

Rogers Twin Towers Memorial Stair Climb

7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Whitey Smith Stadium Rogers High School

Climbing is not required to participate or donate, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lowell Fire Department.

Gravette September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

8:45 a.m. at the parking lot of CV's Family Foods, 200 First Ave. SE, Gravette. Gravette Fire Department will begin reading the names of all 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department who were killed in the September 11 attacks. A fire bell will be rung after the reading of names. Following the reading of the names, the lights and sirens on all emergency vehicles will be turned on while the Gravette Fire and Police Departments stand at attention for 3 minutes and 43 seconds to honor the firefighters from the New York City Fire Department. The public is invited to also stand at attention. The ceremony is expected to last 45 minutes. This is the third year for the event.

Downtown Bentonville 9/11 Remembrance

7:30 a.m. at the Bentonville Square

Crawford County Salute to Service

12 p.m. at Stage 9 in Blanch Moore Park located in the 700 block of historic Main Street.

The 9/11 Tribute will include a presentation of colors by the Van Buren High School JROTC, playing of the National Anthem by the Bridge South Band, a tribute by Mayor Joe Hurst, a Ringing of the Bell by the VFW and the setting of the wreath by County Judge Dennis Gilstrap who is also a former fireman.

Fayetteville Fire Department 9/11 Commemoration

9 a.m. at Fayetteville Fire Station #1, 303 W Center St, Fayetteville, AR

The Fayetteville Fire department will be holding a special event and commemoration of 9/11. Firefighters ask the public to join them as they read the names of the victims of 9/11 and share stories of that day.

City of Fort Smith 9/11 Ceremony

6:50 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Fort Smith Fire Department

The City of Fort Smith invites the public to attend the City's annual 9/11 commemoration at Fire Station #1, where the City of Fort Smith Fire Department's Honor Guard will raise the U.S. flag at sunrise and then lower it to half-staff. Afterward, the Honor Guard will ring the fire bell in three intervals, commemorating the three tragic events which occurred at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The fire bell ringing will occur at the following intervals:

7:46 a.m. (Flight 11 hits North Tower)

8:03 a.m. (Flight 175 hits South Tower)

8:37 a.m. (Flight 77 hits Pentagon)

8:59 a.m. (South Tower collapses)

9:03 a.m. (Flight 93 crashes in Shanksville)

9:28 a.m. (North Tower of the World Trade Center collapses)