Twenty-year Poteau Police Department veteran died ten months after retiring

POTEAU, Okla — On May 14 the Poteau Police Department shared a message on Facebook writing, “Our hearts are heavy today with the news that we lost our brother, Gary Don Ford.”
Gary was a twenty-year veteran of the Poteau Police Department and retired just ten months ago.
Prior to his service with the Poteau Poteau Police Department, Gary served as a Deputy with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary was a beloved husband, loyal friend, a great man, and will be dearly missed.
Please respect the privacy of the family and fellow officers as they grieve.
Poteau Police wrote: End of Watch - May 14, 2020. 658, we have it from here.