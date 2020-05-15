Twenty-year Poteau Police Department veteran died ten months after retiring

Gary Don Ford was a beloved husband, loyal friend, a great man, and will be dearly missed.

POTEAU, Okla — On May 14 the Poteau Police Department shared a message on Facebook writing, “Our hearts are heavy today with the news that we lost our brother, Gary Don Ford.”

Gary was a twenty-year veteran of the Poteau Police Department and retired just ten months ago.

Prior to his service with the Poteau Poteau Police Department, Gary served as a Deputy with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Please respect the privacy of the family and fellow officers as they grieve.