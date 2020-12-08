20-year-old woman killed after crash in Fort Smith

Two vehicles collided and one of the drivers, 20-year-old Alexandria Hunter, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One woman is dead after a vehicle accident in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12) police were called to the scene of an accident that had just occurred at the intersection of Zero Street and South 66th Street.

Two vehicles collided and one of the drivers, 20-year-old Alexandria Hunter, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The male driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.