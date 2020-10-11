2 people hospitalized after tanker truck crashes on I-49

CHESTER, Arkansas — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a tanker truck crashed on Interstate-49.
The accident happened Tuesday (Nov. 10) in the southbound lanes of I-49 near the Chester exit.
According to officials, the tanker truck was carrying a liquid close to tar that is used in asphalt. The substance started dripping after the crash but was quickly plugged so none spilled.
This was a one-vehicle crash. The truck flipped several times and went off into an embankment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Both people were removed from the vehicle by first responders. Their conditions and identities are unknown at this time.