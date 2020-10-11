2 people hospitalized after tanker truck crashes on I-49

The accident happened Tuesday (Nov. 10) in the southbound lanes of I-49 near the Chester exit.

CHESTER, Arkansas — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a tanker truck crashed on Interstate-49.

According to officials, the tanker truck was carrying a liquid close to tar that is used in asphalt. The substance started dripping after the crash but was quickly plugged so none spilled.

This was a one-vehicle crash. The truck flipped several times and went off into an embankment. The cause of the crash is under investigation.