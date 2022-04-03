2 pedestrians struck by train in Van Buren

At approximately 7 p.m., the two pedestrians were struck by a train on the bridge crossing Lee Creek.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Two pedestrians were hit by a train in Van Buren Sunday, April 3, 2022.

According to the Van Buren Police Department (VBPD), at approximately 7 p.m., the two pedestrians were struck by a train on the bridge crossing Lee Creek just north of Lee Creek Park.

One of the pedestrians died and the other is in critical condition.

Sergeant Jonathan Wear with the VBPD says both pedestrians were adults, but there is no further information on their identities.

No further details have been released at this time.