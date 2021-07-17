2 critically injured in I-40 shooting near Vian; victims may have picked up hitchhiker

If you live in this area, police urge you to please keep your cars and houses locked and turn any outside lights on.

VIAN, Oklahoma — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert on Saturday (July 17) night about a shooting occurring on I-40 about four miles west of Vian.

The investigation began Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. after the sheriff's office was notified about two men were laying in the roadway near mile marker 293 on I-40 and both had been shot. Police believe the two men picked up the shooter by his vehicle on the side of the road and took him to a Love's convenience store. Police say the victims drove the suspect back to where they picked him up and then were shot. Both victims are in critical but stable condition at this time, according to the SCSO.

The suspect put gas in his vehicle and left the area.

Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. officers with the Antlers police department caught up to a vehicle that matched what the suspect was traveling in. The suspect fled on foot and law enforcement is currently looking for him in the Antlers, Okla. area.

Law enforcement agencies still believe the shooter is armed and dangerous

SCSO says they will continue to patrol the area east of Carlile Road to the south of I-40 until the suspect is in custody.

If you live in Antlers, please keep your cars and houses locked, and turn all outside lights on.