2 critically injured in I-40 shooting near Vian; victims may have picked up hitchhiker

If you live in this area, police urge you to please keep your cars and houses locked and turn any outside lights on.

VIAN, Oklahoma — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert on Saturday (July 17) night about a shooting occurring on I-40 about four miles west of Vian.

Law enforcement agencies are currently searching for the shooter, who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

According to the SCSO, the two victims are from out of state and police believe the shooter was a hitchhiker who they picked up.

Both victims are in critical but stable condition at this time, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO said the man fled into a wooded area, south of I-40, about one mile east of Carlile Rd.

If you live in this area, please keep your cars and houses locked, and turn all outside lights on.