Police: 2 arrested for trying to cash a stolen check in Fort Smith

Two people in Fort Smith were arrested after trying to cash a stolen check at a bank in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to an Arvest Bank Thursday, Feb. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. for a forgery in progress.

When officers arrived, they found Kali Anne Ellis, 36, and Darrell Allen Miller, 26, had allegedly tried to cash a stolen check.

When police searched their vehicle, officers say they found suspicious documents. After speaking with detectives, it was discovered that the documents had been taken out of various mailboxes and vehicles in other locations.

Those materials included checks, credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, IDs, driver's licenses, and W2s that did not belong to the pair.

Ellis and Miller were arrested and linked to 58 cases in which they are facing first-degree forgery, second-degree forgery, and theft by receiving charges.

No further details are available at this time.