1st place winners of Fort Smith Police Dept. fall coloring contest meet Pawficcer Fuzz

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department's (FSPD) feline mascot, Pawfficer Fuzz, has been out delivering gifts to coloring contest winners.

FSPD hosted a coloring contest in the fall for four age groups, and one of the prizes given to contest winners was a special VIP meet-and-greet with Fuzz.

FSPD posted pictures of Fuzz meeting contest winners, saying, "He met some awesome kids with amazing art skills! A special THANK YOU to Fort Smith Public Schools for partnering with us on Pawfficer Fuzz’s First Annual Coloring Contest! More to come Spring 2021!"