Local News

1st place winners of Fort Smith Police Dept. fall coloring contest meet Pawficcer Fuzz

The Fort Smith Police Department's feline mascot, Pawfficer Fuzz, has been out delivering gifts to coloring contest winners.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department's (FSPD) feline mascot, Pawfficer Fuzz, has been out delivering gifts to coloring contest winners.

FSPD hosted a coloring contest in the fall for four age groups, and one of the prizes given to contest winners was a special VIP meet-and-greet with Fuzz.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FSPD posted pictures of Fuzz meeting contest winners, saying, "He met some awesome kids with amazing art skills! A special THANK YOU to Fort Smith Public Schools for partnering with us on Pawfficer Fuzz’s First Annual Coloring Contest! More to come Spring 2021!"

Pawficcer Fuzz meets coloring contest winners

Fort Smith Police Department

