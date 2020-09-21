19-year-old suspect arrested for Sept. 17 burglaries across Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs Police Dept. says Donald Mouse Jr. was also charged with Robbery and Battery 3rd degree, which occurred on Sept. 14.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — Siloam Springs Police arrested a 19-year old male in relation to a string of burglaries that occurred across Siloam Springs on the morning of Sept. 17.

19-year-old Donald Mouse Jr. was taken into custody on Sept. 17. and charged with five counts of Breaking or Entering, five counts of Criminal Mischief, Felony Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD).

SSPD says Mouse was also charged with Robbery and Battery 3rd degree, which occurred on September 14, and charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property are pending.

Mouse is a person of interest in two other ongoing investigations for Aggravated Robbery, according to SSPD.

He is currently incarcerated in the Benton County Jail.