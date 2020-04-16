x
19-year-old Construction worker dies following accident on LeFlore Co. site

A LeFlore County construction worker was hit by heavy equipment and killed Thursday morning.
Credit: KFSM

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A LeFlore County construction worker was hit by heavy equipment and killed Thursday morning, according to LeFlore County investigators.  

Investigators say it happened north of Heavener on Richard Summerfield Road. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 19-year-old Jace Hamner of Heavener was the person killed. 

Hamner was operating a pavement roller when he got out of the construction equipment, while it was still running, to put diesel on the front tires of the machine to remove asphalt from them. Hamner tripped or stumbled, and was an over by the machine, according to OHP. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

