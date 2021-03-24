18-year-old from Rogers killed in head-on crash

Brandon Hollowell, 18, of Rogers was killed after a head-on collision in Gravette Monday evening.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, Brandon Hollowell, 18, of Rogers was driving on State Highway 549 Monday (March 22) just before 8 p.m.

The report states that Hollowell's vehicle crossed the center line, entering the southbound lane, and hit another vehicle head-on.

His vehicle came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.