18-year-old from Rogers killed in head-on crash

GRAVETTE, Ark. — An 18-year-old man was killed after a head-on collision in Gravette.
According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, Brandon Hollowell, 18, of Rogers was driving on State Highway 549 Monday (March 22) just before 8 p.m.
The report states that Hollowell's vehicle crossed the center line, entering the southbound lane, and hit another vehicle head-on.
His vehicle came to a stop in a ditch.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time. The report states the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.