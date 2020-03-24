x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

1,600 SWEPCO customers in Farmington lose power after vehicle hits utility pole

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power in Farmington after a vehicle struck a utility pole.
Credit: KFSM

FARMINGTON, Ark. — SWEPCO crews are working to restore power in Farmington after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

According to SWEPCO spokesperson Peter Main, 1,600 customers in the area of Highway 62, Broyles Street and East Highway 170 in Farmington are without power right now.

SWEPCO is asking motorists to avoid that area at this time.

The cause of the accident and the driver's condition are not known at this time.

It's unknown how long it will take to restore power.

Click here to view the SWEPCO power outage map.