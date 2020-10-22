15th Annual 'Power of the Purse' goes virtual

The 15th Annual 'Power of the Purse' event for the United Way of Fort Smith Area is being held virtually this year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 15th Annual 'Power of the Purse' for the United Way of Fort Smith Area is underway and they're doing things a little differently this year by holding the event virtually.

Each year, the nonprofit puts this event together to raise money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. With the money collected through the event, the United Way of Fort Smith Area will be able to mail thousands of books to children throughout the River Valley.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that gifts free books to children from birth to age five. It's a program that has become a vital part of thousands of kid's lives in the River Valley.

"Research shows us that the most significant thing in a child's life in their beginning stages of learning is access to books and being read to. When you put those two things together, with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, you're giving children and families something that is extremely powerful," said Sarah Biggs, Supervisor of Early Childhood Education Parent and Community Services for Fort Smith Public Schools.

The 'Power of the Purse' virtual event is happening now through Friday, October 30th. For $25 you can sponsor a child for a year, and for $50, you can sponsor a child for two years. Kids receive a new, age-appropriate book in the mail every month. You can also help by buying raffle tickets for some of the themed-item purses and jewelry that's up for auction. Raffle tickets are 5 tickets for $10.