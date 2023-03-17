Missing teen from Hartford found safe

A missing 15-year-old teen from Hartford has been found safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a 15-year-old from Hartford was missing on Friday, March 17.

The father of the teenager told Hartford police that he allowed his daughter to live at a friend's home in January while maintaining on-and-off contact with her.

The father reportedly told police that he received a court notification that he needed to be in court concerning his daughter, but when he contacted the friend's home the friend's grandmother told him that his daughter had moved out a month prior to staying with a "boyfriend," who is also a minor.

Police report that when officers checked with the boyfriend, he said he spoke with the girl around three days ago, and she was supposed to be staying with another male in Fort Smith.

Hartford police later reported the teenager was found safe.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device