x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Police look for missing 13-year-old last seen in Canehill

Colby Ryan Derrick was riding a purple mountain bike when he left an address on Hale Mountain Road aroUnd 7:40 p.m. on June 29.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

CANEHILL, Arkansas — Authorities are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Canehill.

13-year-old Colby Ryan Derrick was riding a purple mountain bike when he left an address on Hale Mountain Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday (June 29).

He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and black shorts with a white stripe down the legs.

Colby has been located in Stilwell in the past.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Colby, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Authorities searching for missing Alabama man possibly headed to Arkansas

RELATED: Age-progression image of what Morgan Nick might look like now released