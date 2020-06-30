Police look for missing 13-year-old last seen in Canehill

Colby Ryan Derrick was riding a purple mountain bike when he left an address on Hale Mountain Road aroUnd 7:40 p.m. on June 29.

CANEHILL, Arkansas — Authorities are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Canehill.

13-year-old Colby Ryan Derrick was riding a purple mountain bike when he left an address on Hale Mountain Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday (June 29).

He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and black shorts with a white stripe down the legs.

Colby has been located in Stilwell in the past.