Police look for missing 13-year-old last seen in Canehill

CANEHILL, Arkansas — Authorities are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Canehill.
13-year-old Colby Ryan Derrick was riding a purple mountain bike when he left an address on Hale Mountain Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday (June 29).
He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and black shorts with a white stripe down the legs.
Colby has been located in Stilwell in the past.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Colby, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.