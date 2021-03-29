13-year-old boy in critical condition after UTV accident in Sallisaw

13-year-old Ethan Guthrie has suffered serious injuries after crashing his UTV side-by-side on a backroad in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

SALLISAW, Okla. — 13-year-old Ethan Guthrie has suffered serious injuries after crashing his UTV side-by-side on a backroad in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

The family says Ethan and his three siblings were taking out the trash for their grandfather when their neighbor's dog raced out in front of them, striking the UTV. The dog was killed, and Ethan was ejected from the UTV, hitting his head and body on the gravel road.

Ethan was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after McKey Fire and Rescue, Mike Little, and Pafford EMS quickly responded, keeping Ethan's airways open and preparing him for the flight.

You can find more information about the extent of Ethan's injuries on his family's GoFundMe page.

Ethan Guthrie, organized by Renee Nuckols Landress Our friends, Darin and Amanda Guthrie, are in a battle right now! On 3/23/21, their 13 year old son, Ethan, was with siblings yesterday taking trash to his grandfather's dumpster, when a huge dog ran out in front of them; ejecting Ethan from the Polaris Ranger.