13-year-old boy in critical condition after UTV accident in Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla. — 13-year-old Ethan Guthrie has suffered serious injuries after crashing his UTV side-by-side on a backroad in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.
The family says Ethan and his three siblings were taking out the trash for their grandfather when their neighbor's dog raced out in front of them, striking the UTV. The dog was killed, and Ethan was ejected from the UTV, hitting his head and body on the gravel road.
Ethan was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after McKey Fire and Rescue, Mike Little, and Pafford EMS quickly responded, keeping Ethan's airways open and preparing him for the flight.
You can find more information about the extent of Ethan's injuries on his family's GoFundMe page.
Family members say the kids take out their grandparents' trash on a daily basis and are familiar with that route. The family is friendly to the owners of the dog who raced into the road, and they have never had issues in the past. They say the situation was a tragic accident and are eager for Ethan to come out of sedation.