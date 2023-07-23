12-year-old drowns in Lake Ouachita, police say

The Garland County Sheriff's Office responded to a drowning that happened in Lake Ouachita on Sunday morning.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Police are now investigating after a 12-year-old boy reportedly drowned early Sunday morning while in Lake Ouachita near the Brady Mountain campground.

According to reports from The Sentinel-Record, the Garland County Sheriff's Office got a call about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen in the water.

The Piney Fire Department was also called to the scene just after 7:30 a.m., and after a search of the lake by crews and divers, they were able to recover the body about two hours later at around 9:45 a.m.