The company is planning to expand the plant with five new hires as well as keeping all 79 current workers.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors has approved a $100 million expansion for Owens Corning Plant.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15) city directors approved selling revenue bonds to help with the $100 million expansion.

