FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Northwest Arkansas Council COVID-19 vaccination clinic has approximately 1,000 shots available Wednesday (April 7).

The clinic will be at the JB Hunt facility at Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville.

Registration is preferred but walk-ins to fill open slots will be accepted. To register, click here.