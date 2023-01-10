1000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative celebrated at Bentonville Public Library

The goal of the event is to promote literacy at an early age and to instill a love for reading in young children.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative was celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Bentonville Public Library (BPL).

The goal of the event is to promote literacy at an early age and to instill a love for reading in young children.

Families can register their kids in the program at the BPL.

Each year following the launch there is a celebration for all the children who have completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten goal.

"We hope to increase the amount of books that children are reading before they hit kindergarten and so they can hit the ground running once they get to school. And it is going to help bring together families and caregivers with their children and have nurturing experiences during storytime and adventures in all of the different books that we have," said Samantha Sacury with BPL.

For every 100 books that are read, children are rewarded for their progress in hopes of fueling them to enjoy and keep on reading.

