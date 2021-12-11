10-month-old taken to hospital after fire at Fort Smith apartment complex

According to Fort Smith Fire Chief Philip Christensen, this is the fifth fire at The Grove Apartments in the past two weeks.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews are investigating after two fires broke out at an apartment complex in Fort Smith Friday, Nov. 12.

Christensen says the first fire began from a window A/C unit sometime after midnight and left minimal damage. The second fire happened sometime after 4 a.m. and left one child injured. The cause of the second fire is not known at this time.

Two apartment units were impacted during this fire and a 10-month-old child was taken to a local hospital with burns. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time. Christensen says there were two children in the apartment at the time but only one was injured.

The Fire Marshal is collecting evidence at the scene to send to the state crime lab to find out the cause of this fire and the other fires as well.

Further details will be released as they become available.