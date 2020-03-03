1-year-old girl killed in Garfield crash

GARFIELD, Ark. — A one-year-old girl is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Garfield Monday (March 2) morning, according to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, was on Highway 62 when it crossed the center line then traversed down an embankment. The vehicle then struck a tree in the ditch as it came to a stop.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m.
The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment. The young girl died from her injuries around 5:14 p.m. at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The names of those involved have not been released at this time.