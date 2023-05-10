$1 million gifted to US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith

The $1 million commitment from The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation was gifted to aid in completing the museum's capital fundraising efforts.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation (USMM) has been gifted a $1 million commitment from The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc.

According to a release from the USMM Foundation, the gift will be used to help complete the museum’s capital fundraising efforts.

In honor of the contribution, USMM’s education hub, serving all 94 judicial districts, will be named the Willard and Pat Walker National Learning Center.

The U.S. Marshals Museum recently set an official opening date for July 1, 2023. Located on the banks of the Arkansas River, it features a unique exterior with a modified star-shaped design signifying the star badge worn by U.S. Marshals.

Inside, there will be five immersive galleries that will educate guests about the ever-evolving role the Marshals have played in upholding the Rule of Law, driven by justice, integrity and service, stated USMM in a release.

“After the U.S. Marshals Museum opens to the public on July 1, 2023, the support of the Walker family will guarantee our continued focus on education. While the USMM has already implemented and delivered educational programming related to marshal history, civic literacy, and STEM to more than 28,000 students in over 500 classrooms across the country, our reach will be even greater as a result of this gift,” according to Susan Neyman, Chief Development Officer and Foundation President for the Marshals Museum.

The Willard and Pat Walker National Learning Center will be open to students, teachers, families and adult learners who wish to pursue the stories presented in the various galleries throughout the museum further.

The learning complex includes two classrooms and the 1789 Room. The 1789 Room is a multi-purpose space, that will host events such as camps, school programs, teacher professional development, workshops and other public programs.

One of the classrooms in the complex will serve as a Resource Room, which USMM says will be used for hosting resources for visitors wishing to do further research. Included in the room will be a small library, computers with subscriptions to sites such as ancestry.com and newspapers.com, tables and chairs for research or for program use, media setup and other resources.

The USMM says its committed to becoming an educational partner with schools and communities, offering an in-depth encounter with not only Marshal history, but also civic engagement and Constitutional history.

Admission Rates:

Adults: $13

$13 Seniors: $11

$11 Military / Law Enforcement Veterans: $10

$10 Youth: $8

$8 Under 6: Free

Free Current Military Law Enforcement Officers: Free

Free U.S. Marshals Service: Free

