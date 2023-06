The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said the boy fell 40 feet off a bluff at Damsite Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — One juvenile is dead after a fall at Damsite Park in Heber Springs, Ark.

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and found a boy had fallen 40 feet off a bluff.

A family member was performing CPR when the sheriffs arrived. Survival Flight transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after.