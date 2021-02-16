1 dead, another taken to the hospital after Fort Smith fire

One woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a space heater caused a fire in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman is dead and a man is severely burned after a fire in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard, crews responded to a fire at 604 North 13th Street in Fort Smith around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16).

Millard says the detached garage was converted into an apartment and that a space heater that was too close to a chair caused the fire.

It took crews about five minutes to put out the fire, and when they did they found one woman dead and a man was taken to an area hospital. The woman's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Millard says they are still trying to notify the victim's families, so their identities have not been released.

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage.

Millard says if you plan on using a space heater, ensure that you are using it correctly.