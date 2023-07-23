1 dead, 1 injured after crash in LeFlore County

The crash took place at around 9:40 p.m. according to police.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in LeFlore County on Saturday, July 22, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Who was involved?

Police say those involved include a 17-year-old male teenager from Poteau whose name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The other person was 20-year-old Hailey Johnson from Keota, Oklahoma.

Neither of the drivers had passengers with them, the report says.

What happened?

According to the crash report, the teenager was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on OK-9 at around 9:40 p.m. At the same time, Johnson who was driving a 2014 Nissan Versa westbound on OK-9.

The report states the teenager "went left of center" and hit Johnson head-on. Officials say Johnson was "ejected approximately 10 ft. from the vehicle's point of rest."

What are their conditions?

According to the report, the teenager was flown to a Tulsa hospital with "leg injuries," but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released, but OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

