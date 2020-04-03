Local Sheep Dog volunteers to assist with Tennessee tornado recovery

Volunteers with the NWA Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program will help with tornado recovery in Nashville.

ROGERS, Ark. — Local volunteers with the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program will be headed to Nashville to help clean up after a deadly tornado.

According to the organization's Facebook page, Northwest Arkansas volunteers will be headed to Tennessee Wednesday (March 4) to help clean up debris left behind by the tornado that killed at least 25 people.

The NWA team will meet at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Center for Nonprofits at St, Mary's on Walnut Street in Rogers.

If you are available to deploy from March 4-8, you can register at https://podio.com/webforms/22528178/1589227. After registering, you will be added to the list of DR volunteers and will receive deployment information as it becomes available.

Volunteers will assist with chainsaw operations and debris removal.