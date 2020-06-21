Local restaurant gets support on social media for enforcing face masks

One Restaurant in Northwest Arkansas shared their encounter on social media.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With COVID-19 numbers continuing to grow across the country and right here at home. Patrons entering restaurants in Arkansas are required to wear masks up entering.

One Restaurant in Northwest Arkansas shared their encounter on social media.

Southern Food Company in Fayetteville took to Facebook about a situation that happened Saturday morning.

A server at the restaurant greeted a would-be patron who was not wearing a mask.

Following the health department guidelines, the server asked the patron if he had a mask and offered to give him one in order to be served.

Southern Food Company explaining on their Facebook post that the patron said, "I am not a Nazi and I don't kill Jews".

The restaurant then refused him service and asked him to leave. The Facebook post by Southern Food Company continues on to say that they would "normally explain why we have the guidelines that are licensed by the health department, but in this case, I want to give this poor ignorant guy a couple definition of both Nazi."

The post is receiving a large response. Some folks commenting saying "I have never gotten an order from your restaurant before but I will ASAP. Props to ya'll."

Others, saying, "thank you for this. Proud of what your business is doing to protect us all."

5NEWS spoke with the owner, Todd Martin. He says he grew up in an environment where restaurants posted "No shirt, no shoes, no service."

Explaining the sign was about hygienic practices. He says Today his view is a face covering is no different than that. It is certainly not a political statement.