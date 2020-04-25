Local marathon runner hosts online fundraising marathon for Samaritan Community Center

A Northwest Arkansas local who is a hall-of-fame marathon runner, is taking to Facebook live to try and raise $100,000 for the Samaritan Community Center.

A Northwest Arkansas local who is a hall-of-fame marathon runner is taking to Facebook live to try and raise $100,000 for the Samaritan Community Center out of Rogers and Springdale.

Marathon runner Art Dion, has ran marathons around the world, completing the Abott World Marathon Majors and was inducted into Abott Hall-of-Fame last year. He has raised thousands for charities in Arkansas, and now he's trying to reach his biggest goal yet.

The food drives the Samaritan Center hosts during the fall would usually last an entire year, but with the pandemic, the center has run out of supplies and are having to pay out of pocket to continue feeding families.

"I'm a marathon runner who runs marathons for charity, but right now all the marathons are shut down just like everything else so I'm running a fundraising marathon, it's kind of a play on words. The Samaritan community center is the place that is just off the charts as far as what they do for people in northwest Arkansas," says Dion

Dion is still on Facebook Live talking about the center and taking donations.