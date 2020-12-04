Local churches finding creative ways to hold Easter service

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped churches across our area from holding Easter Sunday services.

“Our Chruch is 173 years old and I think this is probably the first Easter ever that people will sit in their cars while worshipping on Easter Sunday,” said Senior Pastor, Mike Sypult, with Friendship Baptist Church.

For Easter Sunday, Friendship Baptist Church in Springdale turned their parking lot into a drive-in church service.

“It’s the new normal and roll with and accept it as it comes,” said Pastor Sypult.

Dozens of cars filled with members attended today's worship. Pastor Mike Sypult says everyone has worked together to make the drive-in service as convenient as possible.

“We’ve printed up lyrics and sent those out via email and Facebook so people can get the lyrics to the songs in their cars and singalong. We are actually broadcasting on an XM frequency. They just dial in their radio to the XM frequency and listen to the service.” said Pastor Mike Sypult.

Honks are the new waves and hugs. But for some, it's a hard adjustment.

“I don’t like it because I’m a very social person.” said guitarist, Kevin King.

Kevin King says its a different feeling not seeing peoples face out in the crowd.

“This time I’m gonna be staring at the front ends of a whole bunch of vehicles. You won’t even be able to see everybody's faces,” said King.

No matter what, church of Springdale leaders say they'll continue the drive-in services until everyone can meet in person once again.