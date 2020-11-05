Local businesses get creative to celebrate Mother's Day

Social distancing guidelines have had restaurants and businesses closed to the public, so different agencies had to find ways to celebrate Mother's Day.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — Social distancing guidelines have had restaurants and businesses closed to the public, so different agencies have had to be creative in finding ways to celebrate Mother's Day.

Volunteers were lined up outside of the brand new church in Farmington with more than a couple of volunteers to give away gifts.

"We're just doing a drive-thru Mother's Day service, we've got gifts for moms who are rolling through. we're giving decorated cookies, flowers, and still trying to take some pictures," said Jeremy Woody, brand new church pastor.

They made flower bouquets for every vehicle passing through and they could stop for a quick family photo before moving on with their day.

"For our church family I think it means a lot to come out here and see somebody, I think the gift is nice, the flowers are nice but just being able to drive through their church parking lot and say "hey!" means just as much to people," said Pastor Woody.

Eden's Flower Truck was also a part of the drive-thru celebration, with their service, children to come in and make their own bouquets of flowers for mom.

"They get flowers and candy from the church then they can come over here and make their own arrangement, some kids came in here earlier and made an arrangement for their mom. If someone wants to come in here and make something for their neighbor or sister it's just awesome they can make their own arrangement," said Eden Garrett, owner of Eden's Flower Truck.

Even though dine-in is closed for now, The Buttered Biscuit in Springdale still had a crazy mothers day rush and the staff in extra-high spirits.

"The team has been rallying and we've even seen them dancing back there a little bit today. so it's been great to watch them get this food out amidst the rush and the front of the house has been great going meeting people at their cars" said Hunter Kissinger, General Manager of The Buttered Biscuit.

The Buttered Biscuit put together family meals and a special treat for mom to show some extra appreciation.

"Specifically for moms today we did the turtle french toast, its 8 pieces of french toast with chocolate and caramel sauce on top with some cream cheese icing. If you haven't had it, it's amazing," said Kissinger.

Some families had to celebrate Mother's Day a little differently this year, but it's the thought that counts.