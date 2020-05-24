Livestock bought in other states must meet state and federal movement requirements

Supply chains have been volatile in many industries during the pandemic and the livestock industry remains one of the hardest hit.

Supply chains have been volatile in many industries during the pandemic and the livestock industry remains one of the hardest hit. There are rules in place that pertain to the movement of livestock throughout the state and animals that are acquired out of state.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is reminding Arkansans that they must ensure any livestock they purchase or receive from other states meets the state and federal import requirements. The Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division can offer assistance to ensure the animals have the proper documentation to allow movement into Arkansas.

“We appreciate the efforts of Arkansans to help alleviate challenges that animal agricultural producers have encountered due to temporary closures of processing facilities in other states,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. “Our staff is available to help answer questions about safety protocols and importation requirements that are in place to protect Arkansans and our state’s agriculture industry,” said Ward.